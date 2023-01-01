Whinlatter Forest Park

Encompassing 4.6 sq miles of pine, larch and spruce, Whinlatter is England's only true mountain forest, rising sharply to 790m about 5 miles from Keswick. The forest is a designated red squirrel reserve; you can check out live video feeds from squirrel cams at the visitor centre. It's also home to two exciting mountain-bike trails and the Go Ape treetop assault course. You can hire bikes from Cyclewise, next to the visitor centre.

Entry to the forest is free, but you have to pay for parking (£2 for one hour, £8 all day).

Bus 77 (four daily) runs from Keswick or, if you're driving, head west on the A66 and look out for the brown signs near Braithwaite.