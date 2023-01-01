Lakes Distillery

The first craft distillery in the Lake District has made a big splash since opening in 2014. It's located on a 'model farm' built during the 1850s and was founded by a team of master distillers. So far its range includes a gin, a vodka and a flagship whisky, plus liqueurs flavoured with damson plum, elderflower, rhubarb and rosehip, and salted caramel. Guided tours take you through the process and include a tasting of the three spirits.

You can also take a specialist whisky tour, and meet the distillery's resident herd of alpacas. The Bistro at the Distillery is worth a look for lunch, too.