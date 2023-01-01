Jennings Brewery

Real-ale aficionados will be familiar with the Jennings name – it has been brewing beers since 1874 and its pints are pulled at pubs all over the Lake District. Guided tours trace the brewing process, followed by a tasting session of Cocker Hoop and Sneck Lifter in the Old Cooperage Bar. Children must be over 12.

The brewery building flooded badly in 2015 (after a major inundation in 2009), but the brewery's up and running again. It's on a side road off Castlegate, just after the bridge over the River Cocker heading from Main St.