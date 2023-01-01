Lakeland Motor Museum

Two miles south of Newby Bridge on the A590, this museum houses a wonderful collection of antique cars: classic (Minis, Austin Healeys, MGs), sporty (DeLoreans, Audi Quattros, Aston Martins) and downright odd (Scootacars, Amphicars). There are also quirky exhibits on the history of caravans and vintage bicycles. A separate building explores Donald and Malcolm Campbell's record attempts on Coniston Water, with replicas of the 1935 Bluebird car and 1967 Bluebird K7 boat. Online bookings get a 10% discount.

Bus 6/X6 (half-hourly Monday to Saturday, hourly on Sunday) from Ulverston to Kendal stops nearby.