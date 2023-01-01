Cartmel's medieval priory is one of only a handful to have survived the ravages of the dissolution of the monasteries largely unscathed. Its most unusual feature is its square belfry tower, set diagonally across the original lantern tower. Inside, light filters through the stained-glass east window, lighting up the wooden pews and stone tombs set into the floor. Note the skulls and hourglasses carved into many tombstones, designed to remind parishioners of the transience of life.