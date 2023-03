This Elizabethan manor is built around a mid-13th-century fortified pele tower, and fine Jacobean furniture litters its interior, although the real draw is the 17th-century topiary garden – a surreal riot of pyramids, swirls, curls, pompoms and peacocks straight out of Alice in Wonderland.

In 2016 the West Elevation was refaced with traditional lime mortar.

The house is 2 miles south from Sizergh Castle along the A6. The 555/556 bus runs past the gates.