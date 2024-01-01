Museum of Lakeland Life & Industry

Directly opposite Abbot Hall, this museum recreates various scenes from Lakeland life during the 18th and 19th centuries, including a farmhouse parlour, a Lakeland kitchen, an apothecary and the study of Arthur Ransome, author of Swallows and Amazons – look out for some of his original sketchbooks.
