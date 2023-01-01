World of Beatrix Potter

This themed attraction brings to life various scenes from Beatrix Potter's books, including Peter Rabbit's garden, Mr McGregor's greenhouse, Mrs Tiggy-winkle's kitchen and Jemima Puddle-Duck's glade (there's even a themed tearoom). A recent addition is the Where is Peter Rabbit? musical theatre show (adult/child/family £10.50/8/35, late May to September), which features puppets and characters from the stories. It's squarely aimed at kids, but adult Potter fans might enjoy indulging their inner child.

Be prepared for queues during holiday times.