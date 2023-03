This fascinating farmhouse offers an insight into Lakeland life c 1700. It once belonged to farmer Ben Browne and his family, who made a living by coppicing wood, rearing livestock and growing staple crops such as barley. Now restored by the National Trust, the whitewashed house contains a collection of vintage farming tools, possessions and furniture that belonged to the Browne family, who owned the house until 1943. Hourly guided tours run from 11am to 1pm.