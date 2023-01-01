Three miles south of Grasmere, Skelwith Bridge is little more than a knot of cottages along the banks of the River Brathay. Since the 19th century it's been a hub for slate quarrying, but these days most people come to walk to Skelwith Force, a 15ft tumble of water about ten minutes' walk from the village. You can extend the walk to nearby Colwith Force, which plunges down a series of 46ft-high rock steps about a mile west of the village.

There are three types of local slate (Kirkstone Light Sea Green, Kirkstone Silver Green and Brathay Blue Black), each with its own subtly different colour and texture; nameplates, ornaments and other items can be made to order from several slate galleries in the village.