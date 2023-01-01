Named by Norse settlers after the colonies of whooper swans that still swoop across its surface every winter, Elterwater (literally 'swan lake') presents the picture-postcard image of a traditional Lakeland village, with its tree-fringed lake and clump of slate-roofed cottages gathered around a maple-shaded village green. Somewhat bizarrely for such a peaceful spot, Elterwater originally grew up around the industries of slate quarrying, farming and gunpowder manufacture. Various trails wind out along the lake shore.