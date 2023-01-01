Hawkshead Grammar School

In centuries past, promising young gentlemen were sent to Hawkshead's village school for their educational foundation. Among the former pupils was a certain William Wordsworth, who attended the school from 1779 to 1787 – you can still see a desk where the naughty young poet carved his name. The curriculum was punishing: 10 hours' study a day, covering weighty subjects such as Latin, Greek, geometry, science and rhetoric. Upstairs is a small exhibition exploring the history of the school.