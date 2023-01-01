Ruskin Museum

Coniston's little museum explores the village's history, touching on copper mining, Arthur Ransome and the Campbell story. There's also a section on John Ruskin, with displays of his writings, watercolours and sketchbooks. It's also closely connected to the decade-long project to rebuild Donald Campbell's Bluebird K7, with various pieces of the remodelled boat on display; find out more about the project at www.bluebirdproject.com.

The museum is right in the middle of Coniston, just past the Black Bull pub.