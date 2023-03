Across from Pleasure Beach is Britain's largest indoor water park, a complex with 15 different slides and rides. The most popular slides are in the Hyperzone – including Aztec Falls, Montezooma, the Sidewinder and Master Blaster, the world's largest indoor water slide. The VIP Tiki Cabana (£200 for four) includes general admission, Hyperzone tickets and a private lounge with TV, mini bar and a hot tub.