Liverpool

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Beatles Story in Albert Dock, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

Getty Images

Overview

It's hard not to be infected by a Liverpudlian's love for their own city. For decades this was a hardscrabble town beset by all manner of social ills, but still the love endured, finding its expression in a renowned gallows wit and an obsession with football.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Lady Chapel in Liverpool Cathedral

    Liverpool Cathedral

    Liverpool

    Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …

  • Salthouse Dock To the right the three graces of Pier Head the Royal Liver Building, The Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building To the left Albert Dock Buildings Liverpool England UK

    International Slavery Museum

    Liverpool

    Museums are, by their very nature, like a still of the past, but the extraordinary International Slavery Museum resonates very much in the present. It…

  • Liverpool, UK - May 17 2018: The Beatles Story located on the historical Albert Dock, opened on 1 May 1990. The museum was also recognised as one of the best tourist attractions of the United Kingdom 1425908642 architecture, beatles, blackbird, britain, british, building, cavern, cavern club, city, england, english, europe, european, exhibition, gb, george harrison, great britain, hey jude, imagine, john lennon, landmark, let it be, liverpool, mathew, mersey, merseyside, museum, music, obladi oblada, paul mccartney, penny lane, pop, ringo starr, river mersey, song, statue, the beatles, the beatles story, tourism, travel, uk, united kingdom, yesterday, yoko ono

    The Beatles Story

    Liverpool

    Liverpool's most popular museum won't illuminate any dark, juicy corners in the turbulent history of the world's most famous foursome – there's ne'er a…

  • Walker art gallery sculpture room. Liverpool city centre, Merseyside, England UK. 7th October 2014.; Shutterstock ID 1685695792; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1685695792 ancient, antique, architecture, art, arts, britain, british, brown, city, culture, england, english, europe, european, exterior, famous, gallery, great, greece, greek, heritage, historic, history, kingdom, landmark, liverpool, marble, mersey, merseyside, monument, museum, national, neoclassical, room, sculpture, sights, sightseeing, statue, street, tourism, travel, uk, united, victorian, walker, william, woman, young

    Walker Art Gallery

    Liverpool

    The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries…

  • The World Museum, part of Liverpool's museum complex, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    World Museum

    Liverpool

    Natural history, science and technology are the themes of the oldest museum in town, which opened in 1853. Its exhibits range from live bugs to human…

  • The Liverpool Museum

    Museum of Liverpool

    Liverpool

    Liverpool's storied past is explored through an interactive exploration of the city's cultural and historical milestones: the railroad, poverty, wealth,…

  • Liverpool, UK - May 17 2018: St George's Hall designed by Harvey Lonsdale Elmes, contains concert halls and law courts, opened in 1854 and it's on the list of National Heritage List for England; Shutterstock ID 1384344167; full: digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1384344167

    St George's Hall

    Liverpool

    Liverpool's most impressive building is the Grade I–listed St George's Hall, a magnificent example of neoclassical architecture that is as imposing today…

  • Liverpool, United Kingdom - 6 April 2019; Anchor outside the Merseyside Maritime Museum. Albert Docks; Shutterstock ID 1373597933; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Merseyside Maritime Museum

    Liverpool

    The story of one of the world's great ports is the theme of this excellent museum and, believe us, it's a graphic and compelling page-turner. One of the…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

With a reborn waterfront, a batch of top museums and impressive historic architecture, the city of Liverpool is a must-visit on your trip to England.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

No matter the weather, there’s something exciting happening in the exciting Northern city of Liverpool. Here are the best times to visit.

Read article

Things to Know

Liverpool is an ever-popular destination, so a little bit of pre-planning will go a long way. Here are a few things to know before going to Liverpool. 

Read article

Transportation

Liverpool is endlessly walkable, cyclable and these days e-scooter-able too. Here's how to get around.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Whether you’re splashing the cash or saving the pennies, lovable Liverpool always welcomes visitors with open arms. Here are the top free things to do.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Want to get to know the city like a local? Whether you’re day-tripping or stopping over for a weekend, these are the best Liverpool neighborhoods to visit.

Read article

Day Trips

Whether its museums, football, or the seaside that calls you, Liverpool is the perfect launch pad for a day trip by road or rail.

Read article

Money and Costs

Free attractions, cheap places to stay and lots of affordable food options make Liverpool an excellent city to visit on a budget.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Liverpool

Music

Liverpool is set to shine during Eurovision. Here’s why it’s worth a visit

Apr 24, 2023 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Liverpool with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Liverpool