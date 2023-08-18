Manaus

Manaus is the Amazon’s largest city, an incongruous urban metropolis in the middle of the jungle and a major port for seafaring vessels that’s 932 mile (1500km) from the ocean. The Amazonian rainforest has a population density half that of Mongolia, but the journey there invariably begins in (or passes through) this bustling city. Don’t be surprised if you feel a little out of whack.

  • The Amazon rainforest, Brazil

    Jardim Botânico Adolpho Ducke

    Manaus

    Spanning over 100 sq km, this 'garden' is actually the world’s largest urban forest. There's a network of five short trails (guides and closed shoes…

  • Teatro Amazonas

    Teatro Amazonas

    Manaus

    This gorgeous theater was built at the height of the rubber boom, using European designers, decorators and even raw materials. The original driveway was…

  • Encontro das Águas

    Encontro das Águas

    Manaus

    Just beyond Manaus, the warm dark Rio Negro pours into the cool creamy Rio Solimões, but because of differences in temperature, speed and density, their…

  • Museu Amazônico

    Museu Amazônico

    Manaus

    Housed in a converted mansion, the Museu Amazônico has a small but excellent collection of indigenous items and artifacts from around the Amazon, many…

  • Amazonian tropical rainforest environment, giant water lily pads on a calm river water surface. 1324092776

    Parque Ecologico Januari

    Manaus

    As close as you'll get to experiencing a real Amazonian ecosystem on a half-day trip from Manaus, this 9000-acre park has flooded forests, giant water…

  • 982319568

    Praia da Lua

    Manaus

    Manaus’ best beach has fine white sand and tea-colored water, and can be coupled with a visit to the Museu do Seringal for a nice city escape. Like all…

  • Manaus, Brazil - March 24, 2014: People walking at the Mercado Municipal Adolfo Lisboa in Manaus, Brazil. 483168030 Brazilian, Latin America, Fashion, Women, Females, Amazonia, Rustic, Community, Antique, Downtown District, Souvenir, Manaus, Hat, Awe, Exploration, Elegance, Exoticism, Multi Colored, Old-fashioned, Old, Cultures, Famous Place, Travel Destinations, People, Amazonas State - Brazil, Brazil, South America, Gift, Market, Traditional Festival, Necklace, municipal, Style, Made In Brazil, Center

    Mercado Municipal Adolfo Lisboa

    Manaus

    Manaus' historic city market was inaugurated in 1882, a downscaled replica of Paris' famed Les Halles market. Safe and bustling, the central building has…

  • Museu do Seringal Vila Paraíso

    Museu do Seringal Vila Paraíso

    Manaus

    Located on the grounds of a former rubber-baron estate, this museum includes tours of the historic townhouse, a replica rubber-tapper shack and smokehouse…

At first light in the early morning, an express passenger boat that services between Manaus and Careiro da Varzea, on the banks across the meeting of the two rivers - Negro and Amazon - heads with only one passenger along the flooded banks of the Amazon´s varzea. This is the only means of transport, as no bridges span across the Amazon river, though quite a few small cities lie along its banks. It is at least twice as fast as the ferry, which will take over an hour to do the same journey. 1005667338 am, amazonas, br-319, k-1 ii, upper amazon, upper amazon river, varzea, calm water, cloudy, early morning, ferry crossing, floodlands, jungle, nature scene, passenger transport, regional transport, speed boat, sunrise, transport, trees

Wildlife & Nature

Lonely Plan-it: How to float down the Amazon and enjoy memorable meals around Manaus, Brazil

Oct 3, 2023 • 8 min read

