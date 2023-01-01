Museu do Seringal Vila Paraíso

Located on the grounds of a former rubber-baron estate, this museum includes tours of the historic townhouse, a replica rubber-tapper shack and smokehouse, and a leafy trail showing how rubber trees are tapped. Sounds gimmicky, but is instead intriguing. Consider combining it with a stop at Praia da Lua, Manaus’ best beach.

Boats to the museum (R$12, 25 minutes, via Praia da Lua) leave frequently from Marina Davi, just past the Hotel Tropical in Ponta Negra. From the center, take bus 120 or 121 (R$4, 20 minutes) to the end of the line, then walk or catch a free 'Especial' bus to the marina.