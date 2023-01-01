The former home of eccentric German rubber baron Waldemar Scholz, the Centro Cultural Palácio Rio Negro was built in the early 1900s and served for many years as the state capital and governor's residence. Converted into a cultural center in 1997, it now hosts temporary art exhibits and occasional concerts and performances in the eclectic main house. Other buildings contain a fine art gallery, a ho-hum coin museum and a sound-and-image museum.

Free guided tours are available, usually in Portuguese, though you may get lucky and find an English-speaking docent.