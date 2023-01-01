Merseyside Maritime Museum

The story of one of the world's great ports is the theme of this excellent museum and, believe us, it's a graphic and compelling page-turner. One of the many great exhibits is Emigration to a New World (in the basement), which tells the story of nine million emigrants and their efforts to get to North America and Australia; the walk-through model of a typical ship shows just how tough conditions on board really were.

Summer 2018 saw the opening of a new archive section with extensive information on Liverpool's maritime past. You can also book a spot on the guided tours of the old docks.