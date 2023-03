The story of British pop music from 1945 to the present day is told in all its glory – but none of the gore – at this new interactive museum in the Cunard Building. There's lots of memorabilia as well as a regular 'stage show' featuring a hologram of Boy George, but the real treat is the play area at the end, where you get to try out guitars and drums, and even sing in a (not quite) soundproof booth.