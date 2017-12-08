Welcome to Leeds
The openings of the Leeds Arena entertainment venue and Leeds Trinity shopping centre in 2013 have been followed by a new southern entrance to the train station, a new Hilton Hotel near Leeds Arena, and yet another retail mall, Victoria Gate, to the east of Vicar Lane. Now something of a shopping mecca, it’s little wonder the city has garnered the nickname 'Knightsbridge of the North'.
Emmerdale Classic Locations Bus Tour from Leeds
** PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS TOUR DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CURRENT EMMERDALE SET**Although the current Emmerdale is now filmed on a closed set this tour will take you to the original locations dotted around West Yorkshire as well as a few sites featured in modern Emmerdale.You will visit the market towns of Otley and the beautiful village of Esholt in West Yorkshire – ‘Hotton’ as well as ‘Emmerdale Village’ where you can stop at the inn that was once used as the ‘Woolpack’ in the popular TV series. You’ll also be able to drive past the farm near Leathley where Emmerdale farm was originally shotDuring the tour you’ll have the chance to get off the bus on several occasions, stretch your legs, take pictures and see the locations up close.
Private Group Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from Leeds
Starting in the morning from Leeds, this private guided full-day trip takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale.The tour departs at 9.00am from any location in Leeds of your choice and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park.The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room.You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can either join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just enjoy refreshments with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer.Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the 2016 Great British High Street Competition, with the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in England" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to Leeds.The tour arrives back in Leeds at around 5:45pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the drop-off time, just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Steam Trains Day Trip from Leeds
Expect pickup at 9.00am from your choice of location in Leeds for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable mini-coach with air-conditioning and a driver-guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The next stop is at nearby Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where members of your group will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (paid in cash on the day and no need to pre-book).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station before heading back to Leeds.You should arrive back at the pick-up point in Leeds at approximately 5.30pm, but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Low-Cost Private Arrival Transfer From Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Leeds City
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Leeds. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Leeds. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Leeds and might pass by the famous Roundhay Park or the Kirkstall Abbey.It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Leeds to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you have booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Arrival Transfer From Leeds Bradford Airport to Leeds
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Leeds. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Leeds city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Temple Newsam or the Kirkstall Abbey.To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly you are asked to provide your flight number and the address of destination in Leeds when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Arrival Transfer From Leeds Bradford Airport to Manchester
Sit back and relax while our driver leads you the way and assists you with your luggage. You will not have to worry about any details on how to get to your location in Manchester.Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Manchester city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Manchester Town Hall or the Etihad Stadium.It is important that when you book you provide your flight number and the address of destination in Manchester to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.