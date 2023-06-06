Shop
Ah, Bora Bora. The stuff of dreams. As you arrive by plane, the view says it all. How not to be mesmerised by this stunning palette of sapphire, indigo and turquoise, all mixed together in modern-art abstractions? And these sand-edged motu (islets) and soaring rainforest-covered basaltic peaks? With such a dreamlike setting, Bora Bora is, unsurprisingly, a honeymooners’ choice. But there’s much more to do than clink glasses with your loved one in a luxurious hotel. The good thing is that you can mix slow-paced sun-and-sand holidays with action-packed adventures. Diving, snorkelling, lagoon tours, hiking and parasailing are readily available. What you shouldn’t expect, though, is a thriving nightlife. Bora Bora is a quiet island. And this dream destination is much more accessible than you think. As well as five-star resorts, a handful of low-key midrange hotels beckon.
The island’s main settlement, Vaitape is not the most evocative town, but it's a great place to do a bit of shopping, take care of banking needs and just…
Faanui Bay was the site of the US military base during WWII. At the southwestern end of the bay, a steep and often muddy track climbs up to an old WWII…
Up a small hill on the eastern coast, a track peels off to the east and leads to two massive WWII coastal guns and a concrete bunker that were left by the…
There are only a handful of marae (traditional temple) ruins on Bora Bora, including Marae Fare-Opu, which is squeezed between the roadside and the water…
Bora Bora’s only real beach, this stunning stretch of snow-white sand and pinch-me-I’m-dreaming turquoise sea is perfect for sunbathing and swimming (but…
Coming from Faanui Bay, continue until you reach the quay of the Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort & Spa on your left. Walk for another 50m and you'll see a…
The small, private Musée de la Marine has a collection of model ships made by architect Bertrand Darasse. The opening hours are fairly haphazard, so you…
An idyllic spot blessed with a lovely strip of sand and superb coral gardens just offshore. It's privately owned, so you'll need permission to get there.
Best Things to Do
Hike the mountains, snorkel in the lagoon, swim with sharks and more: here are the best things to do in Bora Bora after you’ve enjoyed the beach.Read article
Best Time to Visit
With its turquoise lagoon, blonde beaches and mountain backdrop, Bora Bora is a vision of tropical perfection. Here are the best times to visit.Read article
Transportation
Bora Bora may be the perfect place for a beach vacation, but there's plenty to see and do away from the beach. Here's our guide to navigating the island.Read article
Free Things to Do
Want to visit Bora Bora without breaking the bank? Add these best free (and nearly free!) things to do in Bora Bora to your travel itinerary.Read article
