Magical Bora Bora is famous around the world for its vibrant turquoise lagoon, soft, white sandy stretches of beach and luxurious resorts. Who wouldn’t want to plan a dream getaway here?

Yet that doesn’t mean you need to spend every minute sipping cocktails in a pool-side lounge chair. (If that’s your thing, though – go for it.) For this remote French Polynesian paradise has much more to offer, with activities for ocean lovers, hikers and cultural enthusiasts you’ll find only here.

Beyond the beach, here are nine ways to make your trip to Bora Bora one you’ll never forget.

Don’t be afraid to snorkel with the blacktip sharks – just be sure to keep your distance. Stephan Debelle/Getty Images

1. Snorkel with sharks and rays

Many of the Society Islands, including Bora Bora, have a snorkel spot filled with blacktip reef sharks and stingrays. Bora Bora’s Coral Garden was originally used by local fishermen, who cleaned their daily hauls here – attracting marine wildlife and, in turn, tourists. Today, feeding the wild animals is no longer allowed (although, unfortunately, some tours still do) and it's quite safe and fun to get in the water with them.

The sharks tend to be shy and keep their distance, but some of the stingrays are quite friendly and will come right up to you, as if to welcome you to the island. Always be respectful of the marine life and do your best to give them plenty of space. This sandbank in the lagoon is a popular diving site and is located well off the main island, only reachable by boat. Join a snorkel trip or day excursion, or rent a boat to meet the wildlife.

2. Devote a day to exploring the lagoon by land and sea

Join a lagoon excursion to spend a full day exploring the famous body of water surrounding the island. Offered by several companies, these trips include multiple snorkel stops (including the shark-and-ray spot mentioned above) as well as a seaside lunch on a motu. Lunch is typically poisson cru – a raw tuna dish served with lime juice, coconut milk and a mixture of fresh vegetables. You will also likely get some barbecue chicken, fresh fruit, rice, and other island picnic essentials. Expect a full, fun day.

3. Head up into the mountains on a hike

Above Bora Bora’s beaches lie several hiking paths through the hills. Since many of the island’s most popular trails, such as Sacred Cave of Anau or Mt Pahia, are well hidden in the lush, tropical rainforest, trekking with a guide is recommended. These trails are not for the faint of heart, with many hikes taking over six hours, and requiring some climbing. Yet those who make it will be rewarded with stunning bird’s-eye views over the island and motu of Bora Bora and the lagoon.

For a less strenuous experience, take a three-hour hike through the Valley of the Kings, which will take you past old villages and historical cultural sites. Again, you will want a guide, as the paths are not well marked – and your guide will teach you about the local plants and the area’s history.

4. Discover the island’s viewpoints on an ATV

A fun way to explore the island, learn a bit of history and take in some impressive views is to join an ATV led by a local guide. This half-day activity will take you around the island, with stops at multiple viewpoints, some of which still reveal coastal guns installed by the Americans during WWII – with your guide providing context and adding a bit of culture to the adventure. Get in touch with Many from Bora Bora Quad Adventures for an exciting half-day tour. Added bonus: his mom makes delicious coconut cake for a snack.

Stay still and watch the majestic manta rays glide around you under the waters off Bora Bora. Bernard Radvaner/Getty Images

5. Dive with majestic mantas

While other sites in French Polynesia are more popular with the scuba set, those who do take the plunge in Bora Bora will not be disappointed. Its waters are home to a couple of manta ray “cleaning stations” (which the magnificent fish visit to get scrubbed by smaller creatures, who remove residue from their skin), the most popular of which is Anau. Divers who visit early in the morning can expect to see a dozen or so mantas gliding by in the morning light. Stay still and quiet and they will get very close.

Insider tip: Anau is also a spot for snorkeling – but since visibility isn’t great and the mantas tend to be deeper down, diving is the better option.

6. Try your hand at kitesurfing

From the months of May to December, Bora Bora turns into a fantastic destination for kitesurfing. Whether you are brand new to kitesurfing or an expert looking to add some tricks to your repertoire, you can get in touch with Kite Surf School Polynesie to set up a lesson suited to your level of experience. The team will pick you up from your hotel and provide all the instructions and equipment. You just need the essentials (sunscreen, swimsuit, sunglasses, water shoes) – and the excitement to learn.

If you don’t see a humpback on your whale-watching tour, you’ll have the opportunity to hear one. Johny G/Shutterstock

7. Set off to spot a few whales

Between early August and mid-November, when humpbacks ply the warm waters around Bora Bora, four companies on the islands have permits to conduct whale-watching tours. This quartet largely follows established guidelines to avoid disturbing the migrating giants.

The company that pioneered the activity 10 years ago, Tohora Bora Bora offers 3½-hour tours on a boat with a maximum of 10 passengers. Sightings are never guaranteed, of course, and the tours take place outside the lagoon, which means the water can get choppy (be sure to pack motion-sickness medicine). Still, you should have an excellent trip, as the boat has snorkel gear to borrow and comes equipped with a directional hydrophone, allowing passengers the thrilling opportunity to listen in on whale songs in real time.

8. Cycle around the island

While Bora Bora is small enough to walk its entire perimeter, it’s more enjoyable to rent a bike to circle the road surrounding the island. On a bike, you can stop whenever you like – whether to snap a photo of a viewpoint, take a refreshing dip in the lagoon or even sip a cold drink at one of the oceanside restaurants. You can rent a bike from most car rental offices, or inquire at your accommodation.

9. Appreciate local culture at Heiva i Bora Bora

If your visit is in July, extend your stay on Bora Bora for the hugely popular Heiva i Bora Bora (or “Celebration of Life”), the island’s premier festival. The celebrations happen at Place Tu Vavau in Vaitape – and everyone is welcome to participate in the singing, dancing and sporting events. If French Polynesian culture fascinates you, then consider timing your visit to Bora Bora around this festival. Yet if you can’t make it in July, there are plenty of other wonderful events throughout the year.

The overwater bungalow as a tourism experience was invented in French Polynesia – and those in Bora Bora do not disappoint. Shutterstock

10. Do absolutely nothing in an overwater bungalow

If you’ve ever dreamed of staying in an overwater bungalow, Bora Bora is the place to do it. While today you can find these deluxe accommodations around the world, they allegedly originated in French Polynesia. Once you’ve stayed in one, you can immediately see why so many other destinations adopted the idea.

There is no shortage of luxury resorts with overwater bungalows here, with the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora probably the top-rated one. One of the most deluxe resorts in the world, its overwater bungalows offer beautiful views overlooking the lagoon, white-sand beaches and Mt Otemanu. We can't pretend that staying in one of these stunning suites is cheap. But if you treat your resort stay as an experience in itself rather than just a place to sleep, it’s worth the money – and will provide you memories of Bora Bora you’ll treasure for the rest of your life.