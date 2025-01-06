You probably already know that Bora Bora’s lagoon is outrageously picturesque, revealing shades of blue you didn’t even know existed. And you'll be pleased to learn that this stunning island in French Polynesia has beautiful beaches to match, fringed by a curtain of swishing palms.



You'll find little slices of sandy heaven – almost always attached to a stylishly luxurious resort – scattered all around the main island and on the motu (islets) dotted around the lagoon, so you'll have sun, sea and sand on tap wherever you choose to stay.



While most beaches are reserved for guests at Bora Bora's luxe resorts, Bora Bora’s main official public beach, Matira Beach, is one of the best on the island. Starting at Matira and working clockwise around the lagoon, here are eight of the best beaches in Bora Bora to kickstart your island dream.

A laid-back mood pervades at Matira Beach, Bora Bora's main public beach. Niklas Flindt/Getty Images

1. Matira Beach

Best beach for families

If Derek Zoolander were to describe Matira Beach, he would probably opt for “really, really, ridiculously good-looking.” It’s hard to imagine the need for a resort beach once you've spent time soaking up the sun on this gorgeous public beach, regarded by many as the best on the island.

The white sand and clear waters stretch from Hotel Matira on the southern tip of Bora Bora’s mainland up to the former Hotel Bora Bora (whose redevelopment has been stalled since 2008). As Matira Beach is a public beach, you'll find both locals and tourists enjoying a swim, relaxing on the sand or wading out for a spot of snorkeling.



Pair this with beautiful sunsets and calm water for swimming and you’ve got a beach that's a top spot for families by day, and a great romantic spot for couples at sunset.

Planning Tip: If you feel peckish, enticing eateries are scattered along Matira Beach, ranging from informal snack stands and casual cafes to fine dining restaurants.

Snorkeling is the easiest way to immerse yourself in Bora Bora's underwater world. Patrick Ward/Getty Images

2. Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort

Best beach for beginner snorkelers

Moving offshore from the main island, the private islet of Motu To’opua is home to the luxurious, Hilton-owned Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort, a great choice for snorkeling and sand-worshipping. The beach at the Conrad is a pretty decent size at around 500m (1640ft) in length, with the entrance jetty located right in the center of the sand.

In contrast to many other resort beaches, the sand faces the lagoon and not the main island, providing views of infinite shades of blue. Although it’s stunning, the vista is dominated by the resort's overwater bungalows, so this isn't quite the castaway experience.

Planning Tip: The best thing about this beach is the fact that you can snorkel directly from the sand, finding coral and bright fish just meters from the shoreline. This makes it an ideal beach for beginner snorkelers or those who aren’t strong swimmers. If you’ve bagged yourself an overwater bungalow then you’re in snorkeling heaven; you can jump in right from your porch!

Many beaches on Bora Bora offer sublime views of Mt Otemanu. Getty Images

3. Motu Tapu

Best beach for making a romantic proposal



The tiny lagoon island of Motu Tapu is owned by the Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort, and what it lacks in size, it makes up for in romantic possibilities, particularly if you head over with a personal chef and butler from the Conrad for a private meal for two (which is how most people come here).

Surrounded by a clear lagoon that turns a vivid blue as the water gets deeper, Motu Tapu was once the private beach of Queen Pomare IV, the queen of Tahiti from 1827 to 1877. With views of Bora Bora’s mountainous main island on one side, it's the vision of a tropical island escape – if you were queen of Tahiti, you'd probably choose it for your private beach as well.

Planning Tip: Although you'll probably feel the urge to take hundreds of photographs, a trip to this beach-ringed motu is all about romance. Private and almost deserted, it’s best enjoyed by putting your phone down and committing the scenery to your mental memory bank.

Luxe resorts spill onto some of the finest stretches of sand on Bora Bora. Shutterstock

4. Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resort

Best beach for hammock lounging

Continuing clockwise around the lagoon, the island of Tevairoa is home to the lavish Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resort and its gorgeous 300m (984ft) stretch of sand. This coral islet is nestled between the ocean and the lagoon, with the Pearl Beach resort facing the mainland and the iconic profile of 727m (3285ft) Mt Otemanu.

There's something about the misty line of mountains in the background, the Polynesian-style architecture of the resort, and the sublime lagoon vistas that compels you to sink into a hammock or collapse onto a beach lounger under a sun umbrella. Incidentally, you can do both here, while you bask in front of dreamy sea and island views.



Planning Tip: This is a great choice if you want to minimize the time between landing in Bora Bora and hitting the sand; you're just a 10-minute boat ride from the airport and 15 minutes across the lagoon from Bora Bora’s largest village, Vaitape.

5. Blue Heaven Island Resort

Best for informal island charm

Just before you reach the airport on Mute Island, you'll pass the private island of Motu Paahi and the agreeably informal Blue Heaven Island resort. A quaint, family-run five-bungalow pension with a natural, narrow beach, the resort describes itself as rustic, which means ceiling fans rather than air conditioning, a lagoon instead of a pool, solar electricity and wi-fi that is dependent on the weather. It was temporarily closed at the time of writing so check locally for the latest information.



The shoreline is rockier here but that doesn’t detract from the view, which features the same interplay of mountains and blue as at other more upmarket resorts. The best part about this beach is the epic snorkeling and lagoon kayaking possible right offshore. Some of the pricier resorts bring in their guests by boat to snorkel in the channel right next to this motu, but if you stay here, you'll already be in prime position.

6. Motu Tane

Best for those with (very) deep pockets

Motu Tane is a small island located right next door to Motu Paahi but only an exclusive few get the chance to enjoy its beautiful beaches, said to be among the best in Bora Bora. The reason? The islet is privately owned by cosmetics mogul Francois Nars, but it was recently listed for sale for a cool US$37.5 million.

If you can't stretch that far, you can still look across to the island from Motu Paahi and imagine owning your own private paradise island surrounded by white sand and dotted with Polynesian huts and coconut groves. Due to its proximity to Blue Heaven Island resort, you can assume the snorkeling is pretty epic here too.

Bora Bora's beaches are almost as beautiful by night as by day. Kinho Pizzato/500px

7. Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Best for all-round wow factor



Continuing clockwise to the northeastern side of Bora Bora’s lagoon, beyond the airport on Mute Island, the celebrated beach at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora offers amazing views of Mt Otemanu from its sparkling stretch of sand.

Surprisingly, the beach isn’t the best thing about this swish private island. Visitors are also wowed by the collection of “mini beaches” lining the turquoise channels leading to the internal lagoon on this narrow island. Once you see them, you'll want to sell everything you own and move here.

The main beach and the sandy strips surrounding the inner lagoon just ooze luxury. Combine this with four onsite restaurants and superb accommodation and you’ve found yourself the best beach resort on Bora Bora.

Planning Tip: While the Four Seasons charges five-star prices, look out for promotions such as discounts for advance booking and free nights if you stay longer than three days.



8. Sofitel Bora Bora Private Island

Best beach for privacy

Circling back towards the southern end of Bora Bora, you'll find Motu Piti Uu Uta, home to the Bora Bora Private Island resort – owned by the Accor group but temporarily closed at the time of writing (check online for the latest information).



Although the beach here is small and shrinks considerably with the tide, its beauty lies in its privacy and the color of the surrounding lagoon. For the best views, take a quick stroll up the hill behind the resort, where you'll find a few deck chairs where you can flop down and admire the sunset over the lagoon.

Planning Tip: Although the snorkeling is pretty decent directly out from the beach, if you swim or wade around the shallows to the deeper channel on the southern side of the island, you will find yourself in a prime spot often visited by snorkeling tours. Fish life is abundant here, but stop before you get too tired or bring something to float on.