Jet Ski and Shark and Stingray Snorkel Cruise from Bora Bora
Start your day with convenient morning pickup from your Bora Bora hotel or meet your tour guide at the Vaitape pier. After a short safety briefing, strap on the provided lifejacket then hop aboard your Jet Ski, riding solo or double, as you prefer.Follow your guide through the warm turquoise waters while looking at the spectacular scenery and Mt Otemanu, which reaches 2,385 feet (727 meters) at its highest point. During the tour, your guide points out landmarks and shares facts about the island's marine life, culture and history. You also stop briefly at two scenic locations for a swim and a coconut husking demonstration.After two hours on the Jet Ski, it’s time for lunch at Bloody Mary’s. The famous restaurant is known both for its food and its colorful history and atmosphere. Resembling a traditional Tahitian hut, the building features a thatched roof, open walls and kitschy interior with sand floor, tiki torches and seats made from palm trunks. Fresh seafood stars on the menu, with burgers, sandwiches and local specials also offered for lunch. Appetite satisfied, head back to the water for a 2.5-hour shark and stingray safari. By powerboat, cruise over to a shallow lagoon where your guide jumps in the water to attract black-tip reef sharks with food. You have the choice to watch from the boat or hop in the water and observe close up with the provided snorkel and mask.After seeing the sharks, go to another spot for a close encounter with stingrays. Your guide shows you how to interact with the gentle rays; if you like, you can get in the water with them. Then continue to your final stop: a colorful coral garden that is perfect for snorkeling. Whether you get in the water or stay dry in the boat, you’ll get an unforgettable experience of this spectacular underwater world. At the end of this comprehensive tour, your guide returns you to your hotel.
Bora Bora 4WD Tour
After your choice of morning, afternoon or early evening pickup from Vaitape Pier or your Bora Bora hotel, start your 4WD tour of the island with your professional guide. Travel approximately 20 miles (32 km) all the way around the island to reach amazing lookout points where you can soak in views of turquoise ocean and lush green hills. Travel to the East Matira lookout to admire a great perspective on the shimmering lagoon. Then continue to Faanui Canon lookout to see canons left behind by US troops after WWII. Your guide explains the American presence in Bora Bora during the war and the mission known as Operation Bobcat. In Faanui Valley, visit a small workshop where artisans make beautiful tie-dye sarongs and coconut oil. After watching the production process, taste delicious tropical fruits at a small fruit plantation. Next, head to the Amanahune Bay lookout where you can examine rock formations that were once inside of the caldera of Bora Bora, a volcanic island formed after volcanic eruptions long ago. During your 4-hr tour, complete a full circle around the island by open-sided 4WD, perfect for scaling any mountain or rough track on the tropical island. Be sure to bring your camera to capture photos of the many breathtaking views as well as locations made famous in the 1962 Marlon Brando movie Mutiny on the Bounty.If you choose the sunset tour, your 4WD stops at a couple of viewpoints before heading to the perfect lookout to watch the sunset. Sip a provided glass of bubbly and listen to live local music during a magical sunset experience on this stunning island. After your 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your hotel.
Bora Bora Snorkel Cruise with Shark and Stingray Feeding
Start your 2.5-hour Bora Bora snorkeling tour in the afternoon, departing from your hotel or Vaitape Pier. Then hop aboard a motorized covered boat that takes your across Bora Bora’s magnificent lagoon. Your guide makes several snorkeling stops along the way for an up-close look at sharks, rays and other fish. Stop near the barrier reef and discover a coral garden and marine park teeming with nearly 700 species of tropical fish (weather permitting). Snap on your provided snorkel equipment and slip into the aquamarine water that makes French Polynesia famous. Black-tip reef sharks are another highlight of Bora Bora. Watch your guide jump into the water to attract and hand-feed more than a dozen sharks. Observe this feeding frenzy from the boat, or experience the thrill through your snorkel mask while in the sea. Continue your excursion to a shallow bay where you’ll come face-to-face with hungry stingrays under your guide’s expert supervision. Enjoy fantastic photo ops before re-boarding the boat for a trip around the island of Bora Bora and a return to your hotel or the port.
Bora Bora Lagoon Small-Group Snorkel Cruise with BBQ Lunch
After pickup at your hotel or at the Vaitape pier, board your boat for your 6-hour small-group snorkel cruise. You’ll enjoy a customized experience of this incredible island and its outstanding marine life.Set off on the first part of your 26-mile (42-kilometer) cruise around the island, heading to shallow waters where you can see blacktip reef sharks and stingrays. Once your guide hops into the water to show you how to interact with the gentle creatures, you have the option to join your guide in the water. Swim with the tame stingrays and sharks if you like, or stay dry and observe the action from the boat.Next, explore this tropical paradise further by snorkeling at pristine locations with colorful coral gardens and multitudes of fish. If you are new to snorkeling, your guide can assist you to feel comfortable in the water. Continue to a lovely motu with great views of Mt Otemanu, the tallest point on Bora Bora at 2,385 feet (727 meters). Have time to snorkel and swim in calm, clear waters or relax on the white-sand beach while your guide prepares a delicious picnic lunch. When ready, eat at a shaded table on the beach. Savor the tasty Polynesian-style barbecue picnic, which may include grilled fish, chicken and beef, along with salads and other dishes. Your guide explains how to cook these local favorites and shares other cultural and historical facts.At the end of your memorable 6-hour cruise, your guide returns you to your starting point.
Bora Bora Jet Ski Tour
Start your tour with convenient pickup from your Bora Bora hotel or meet your guide at the Vaitape pier at the designated time. Receive a short safety briefing, then put on the provided life jacket and hop aboard your Jet Ski.Follow your guide out of the lagoon to begin your 2-hour tour. The clear turquoise ocean, rugged coast and surrounding islets offer endless photo opps of breathtaking tropical scenery. Get a good look at the rugged face of Mt Otemanu, the tallest peak on Bora Bora at 2,385 feet (727 meters) high. You also zip by overwater bungalows, yachts and sailboats. Your guide shares facts about the island's culture, landmarks and history at different points throughout the tour. Your tour includes short stops at two scenic locations where you can jump in the water to swim and cool off. At one of the stops, watch a coconut husking demonstration, an important part of French Polynesian island culture. Choose from a morning or afternoon departure, and select whether you want to ride solo or double. All of the Jet Skis are well-maintained to ensure a safe and thrilling ride. After two hours, your guide returns you to the starting point to end your tour.
Bora Bora Lagoon Cruise and 4WD Tour
After morning pickup from Vaitape Pier or your Bora Bora hotel, hop into your open-sided 4WD to begin your tour of the island with your friendly professional guide. Travel about 20 miles (32 km) around the island with several stops at postcard-perfect viewpoints including East Matira lookout, which overlooks a shimmering lagoon. Your 4WD then scales the mountain to reach Faanui Canon lookout where you can check out canons that were left behind by US troops when World War II ended.Stop at a small workshop in Faanui Valley to learn how craftspeople make colorful tie-dye sarongs and coconut oil. Then taste delicious tropical fruits at a small plantation before heading to Amanahune Bay lookout where you admire volcanic rock formations from the ancient caldera of Bora Bora. After a 4-hour island tour with your knowledgeable guide, take a break at your choice of restaurant where you can purchase lunch and enjoy approximately 1.5 hours on your own before your next adventure. In the early afternoon, you are transferred to the lagoon to meet your boat for your ocean excursion. Either catch some sun on deck or sit under the sunshade as your captain heads to your first stop, a calm lagoon with waist-deep water and plenty of stingrays. Using the provided snorkel gear, you can hop in the water to observe the gentle and friendly rays up-close. You may find several rays swimming around you, an amazing experience that you wont forget. Or simply observe from the boat if you prefer. After seeing the rays, head to another spot where you can see black-tip reef sharks gliding gracefully through the water near your boat. Finally, cruise over to a stunning coral garden where you have plenty of time to snorkel and soak up the beauty of the colorful corals and fish. At the end of a magical day seeing Bora Bora's natural treasures, your guide returns you to your hotel.