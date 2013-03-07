Bora Bora Lagoon Cruise and 4WD Tour

After morning pickup from Vaitape Pier or your Bora Bora hotel, hop into your open-sided 4WD to begin your tour of the island with your friendly professional guide. Travel about 20 miles (32 km) around the island with several stops at postcard-perfect viewpoints including East Matira lookout, which overlooks a shimmering lagoon. Your 4WD then scales the mountain to reach Faanui Canon lookout where you can check out canons that were left behind by US troops when World War II ended.Stop at a small workshop in Faanui Valley to learn how craftspeople make colorful tie-dye sarongs and coconut oil. Then taste delicious tropical fruits at a small plantation before heading to Amanahune Bay lookout where you admire volcanic rock formations from the ancient caldera of Bora Bora. After a 4-hour island tour with your knowledgeable guide, take a break at your choice of restaurant where you can purchase lunch and enjoy approximately 1.5 hours on your own before your next adventure. In the early afternoon, you are transferred to the lagoon to meet your boat for your ocean excursion. Either catch some sun on deck or sit under the sunshade as your captain heads to your first stop, a calm lagoon with waist-deep water and plenty of stingrays. Using the provided snorkel gear, you can hop in the water to observe the gentle and friendly rays up-close. You may find several rays swimming around you, an amazing experience that you wont forget. Or simply observe from the boat if you prefer. After seeing the rays, head to another spot where you can see black-tip reef sharks gliding gracefully through the water near your boat. Finally, cruise over to a stunning coral garden where you have plenty of time to snorkel and soak up the beauty of the colorful corals and fish. At the end of a magical day seeing Bora Bora's natural treasures, your guide returns you to your hotel.