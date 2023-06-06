Perth

Shark gliding above the viewing tunnel as patrons look on, Aquarium of Western Australia (AQWA)

In Wadjuk country, way out west in the Indian Ocean breeze, Perth regularly attracts that most easy-going of adjectives – 'livable'. Under a near-permanent canopy of blue sky, life here unfolds at a pleasing pace. Throw in superb beaches, global eats and booming small-bar and street-art scenes, and Perth seems downright progressive. Free from the pressures of congestion, pollution and population afflicting Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, Perth and neighbouring port town Fremantle are uncomplicated, unfettered and alive. Yes, it's the most isolated city of its size on the planet, but this remoteness fosters an outward-looking world view. Instead of heading east for their holidays, locals – who suffer the ugly, geologic-sounding moniker of 'Perthites' – travel to Bali, the Maldives, Singapore, Sri Lanka… Currency-exchange reports include the Indian rupee, while the Perth-to-London 'Dreamliner' direct flight delivers Europe's virtues in a tick under 17 hours. Forget about isolation: Perth is going places.

Must-see attractions

  • Kings Park Bridge

    Kings Park & Botanic Garden

    Perth

    The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…

  • Australia, Perth, Exterior

    Art Gallery of Western Australia

    Perth

    Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…

  • Western Australian Museum

    Western Australian Museum – Perth

    Perth

    The state's museum is a six-headed beast, with branches in Albany, Geraldton and Kalgoorlie as well as two in Fremantle. This main branch in Northbridge…

  • Shark gliding above the viewing tunnel as patrons look on, Aquarium of Western Australia (AQWA)

    Aquarium of Western Australia

    Perth

    Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…

  • Bell Tower at Barrack Street Jetty.

    Bell Tower

    Perth

    This pointy glass spire fronted by copper sails contains the royal bells of London's St Martin-in-the-Fields, the oldest of which dates from 1550. The 12…

  • Young men jumping off the rocks at Cottesloe Beach with Indiana Teahouse in the background.

    Cottesloe Beach

    Perth

    Perth's safest swimming beach, Cottesloe has cafes, pubs, pine trees and fantastic sunsets. From Cottesloe train station (on the Fremantle line) it's 1km…

  • Perth Zoo

    Perth Zoo

    Perth

    Part of the fun is getting to this zoo – take a ferry across the Swan River from Elizabeth Quay Jetty to Mends St Jetty (every half hour) and walk up the…

  • Elizabeth Quay

    Elizabeth Quay

    Perth

    A vital part of the city's urban redevelopment is Elizabeth Quay, at the bottom of Barrack St. Luxury hotels and apartments – including the Ritz – are…

Best Things to Do

Discover the 19 best things to do in Perth, Australia. From Kings Park to Rottnest Island, this Western Australia spot promises hours of fun.

Elizabeth Quay-Perth, capital of Western Australia, where the Swan River meets the southwest coast. 605856620 Color Image, Perth, Nautical Vessel, Australasia, Skyscraper, Sky, Photography, Passenger Craft, Famous Place, Wide Angle, Australia, Outdoors, AutotagModeratelyAuthentic - Do Not Delete, View, Public Park, Oceania, Swan River, Water, Elizabeth Quay, Dawn, People, Cityscape, Ferry, Igniting, Horizontal, Built Structure, Park, Perth - Australia, Downtown District, City, Dusk, Capital Cities, Orange, Large Group Of People, River, Western Australia, Twilight, Yellow, WA, Pier, Sunset, Landscape

The 19 best things to do in and around Perth

Jan 21, 2025 • 12 min read

