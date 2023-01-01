Part of the fun is getting to this zoo – take a ferry across the Swan River from Elizabeth Quay Jetty to Mends St Jetty (every half hour) and walk up the hill. Zones include Australian Bushwalk (kangaroos, emus, koalas, dingos), Reptile Encounter (all those Aussie snakes you want to avoid), peaceful Australian Wetlands (black swans, brolgas, blue-billed ducks) and the usual international animals from giraffes and lions to elephants and orangutans. Another transport option is bus 30 or 31 from Elizabeth Quay Bus Station.