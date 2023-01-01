This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45-minute walking tour, or book a table at the excellent bistro (mains $27 to $32) or casual cider garden (mains $12 to $25) for lunch. But of course, the main deal here is cider: its 'Core Range' (ha-ha) includes outstanding sparkling apple and pear offings. Head to the Harvest Room for tastings (from $10).

Core is big on weddings and events: it's probably worth a call in advance if you're making a special trip, to ensure they won't be closed for somebody's big betrothal.