Check the website for regularly scheduled day and night tours of the Perth Observatory, sitting pretty atop a Perth Hills' peak near the Bickley Valley wineries. Check the website for times and bookings. They've been stargazing here for 120 years, over which time local astronomers have discovered 29 minor planets, 30 supernovae and the rarely seen rings around Uranus. You can also abseil down the concrete tower (adult/child $35/25).