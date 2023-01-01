Kings Park & Botanic Garden

The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden contains over 3000 plant species indigenous to WA, including a giant boab tree that's 750 years old. Each September there's a free festival displaying the state's famed wildflowers. A year-round highlight is the Federation Walkway, a 620m path leading to a 222m-long glass-and-steel sky bridge that crosses a canopy of eucalyptus trees.

The main road leading into the park, Fraser Ave, is lined with towering lemon-scented gums that are dramatically lit at night. At its culmination are the State War Memorial, a cafe, a gift shop, Fraser's restaurant and the Kings Park Visitor Centre. Free guided walks leave from here.

It's a good spot for a picnic or to let the kids off the leash in one of the playgrounds. Its numerous tracks are popular with walkers and joggers all year round, with an ascent of the steep stairs from the river rewarded with wonderful views from the top.