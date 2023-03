PICA (pee-kah) may look traditional – it's housed in an elegant 1896 red-brick former school – but inside it's one of Australia's principal platforms for contemporary art, including installations, performance, sculpture and video. PICA actively promotes new and experimental art, and it exhibits graduate works annually. From 10am to late, Tuesday to Sunday, the PICA Bar is a top spot for a coffee or cocktail, and has occasional live music.