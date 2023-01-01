This pointy glass spire fronted by copper sails contains the royal bells of London's St Martin-in-the-Fields, the oldest of which dates from 1550. The 12 bells were given to WA by the British government in 1988, and are the only set known to have left England. Clamber to the top for 360-degree views of Perth by the river.

The tower sits on land that was reclaimed in the 1920s and 1930s and now forms a green strip between the river and the city. Nearby Stirling Gardens and Supreme Court Gardens have lawns and formal gardens that fill up with city workers at lunchtime.