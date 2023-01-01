Art Gallery of Western Australia

Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have a modern, approachable bent. The permanent collection is arranged into wings, from contemporary to modern, historic to local and Aboriginal. Big-name Australian artists such as Arthur Boyd, Russell Drysdale and Sidney Nolan are there, as are diverse media including canvases, bark paintings and sculpture. Check the website for info on free tours running most days at 11am and 1pm.