Western Australian Museum – Maritime

Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in 1983, pearl luggers and an Aboriginal bark canoe. Take an hour-long tour of the submarine HMAS Ovens; the vessel was part of the Australian Navy's fleet from 1969 to 1997. Tours leave every half hour from 10am to 3.30pm. Book ahead.

While not an ocean-going vessel, a classic 1970s panel van (complete with fur lining) makes the cut – because of its status as the surfer's vehicle of choice.