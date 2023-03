A vital part of the city's urban redevelopment is Elizabeth Quay, at the bottom of Barrack St. Luxury hotels and apartments – including the Ritz – are nearing completion, joining waterfront cafes and restaurants. With a busport, train station and ferry terminal, the area is also a busy transport hub. Cross the spectacular Elizabeth Quay pedestrian bridge and splash in the water park.

Across summer the area hosts food trucks and various pop-up events and is very popular with local families.