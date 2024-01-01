WA's biggest folk museum is a collection of transplanted historical buildings on the site of the old Upper Darling Range Railway Station, built in the 1890s. Old buses and train carriages, a vintage post office, corrugated-iron cottages, creepy mannequins…it's all here. Last entry is 30 minutes before closing.
Kalamunda History Village
West Coast Australia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.24 MILES
The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…
18.88 MILES
With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…
19.52 MILES
Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…
Western Australian Museum – Maritime
19.7 MILES
Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…
Art Gallery of Western Australia
11.7 MILES
Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…
6.48 MILES
This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45…
21.2 MILES
Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…
18.17 MILES
Perth's safest swimming beach, Cottesloe has cafes, pubs, pine trees and fantastic sunsets. From Cottesloe train station (on the Fremantle line) it's 1km…
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
0.21 MILES
An architectural isolate between the bowls club and the road, this smartly maintained heritage cottage was built of mud, saplings, compacted earth and…
3.28 MILES
Follow the sounds of lilting jazz down a shady, poplar-lined driveway to Brookside, a rustic farm-shed cellar door. Enjoy a couple of glasses of cab sav,…
3.56 MILES
Lovely little Plume is a low-key family-run winery in the Bickley Valley, with an impressive valley view from their iron-clad cellar door. Bite into some…
5.2 MILES
Check the website for regularly scheduled day and night tours of the Perth Observatory, sitting pretty atop a Perth Hills' peak near the Bickley Valley…
5.23 MILES
The 16-sq-km John Forrest National Park, 8km west of Mundaring, was WA's first national park (1900). Protected groves of jarrah and marri are scattered…
6.29 MILES
Restraining the Helena River, Mundaring Weir is a concrete dam built in 1903 to the designs of engineer CY O'Connor as part of a dazzlingly ambitious…
6.48 MILES
This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45…
6.97 MILES
This glorious red-brick 1885 mansion overlooks the river a short drive east of town. Wrapped in wrought-iron verandahs and glowing russet-red in the WA…