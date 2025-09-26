Whether it's winter in Malta or rainy season in Costa Rica, off-peak travel offers plenty of perks. For more recommendations, check out Lonely Planet's Guide to Offseason Travel.

In the realm of travel, don’t be fooled by the word ‘peak.’ Peak season doesn’t equate to the best time to visit, and it certainly doesn’t guarantee optimal weather conditions. It merely categorizes the weeks or months during the year when a destination is busiest. As a result of tourist traffic, prices are driven up across the board, while everyone battles for elbow space. Enter: the offseason.

What is the offseason?

In many places, traveling when others are not means excellent value for money and more authentic experiences. Take the Amalfi Coast, for example. In its peak summer season, visitors envisioning a postcard-perfect paradise are met with congested streets and shorelines, as well as astronomical costs on everything from meals to accommodation. An offseason trip in the winter may have chillier temps, damper skies and many businesses closing down. But it's cheaper, crowds are fewer, and you'll support local communities and won't be contributing to overtourism. Even visiting in the spring or fall (otherwise known as its shoulder seasons) is an impactful decision – and the weather is still pleasant, the hordes have thinned, and businesses haven't completely shut down.

If locals can brave a full year, what’s to say the savvy traveler can’t? Al fresco dining’s better without 17,000 cruise ship day trippers. Sure, you might encounter rain, but if you don’t let it dampen your spirits, it can be a swell time. We've rounded up 12 destinations, one for each month of the year, that are worth considering during off-peak times.

Hadji Ethem Bey Mosque in Tirana. saiko3p/Shutterstock

1. January: Tirana, Albania

Best for snow-capped mountains

January nearly clears out tourist noise in the Albanian capital, with temperatures averaging 45–55ºF. That’s comfortable enough to explore Tirana’s historic sites and museums, especially the two underground bunkers turned museums, the Bunk’Art. Since most top attractions are centered around Sheshi Skënderbej square, you can check off multiple cultural highlights in a single day.

After that, explore the region’s mountains, capped with powdery snow. The most accessible of them is in Mt Dajti National Park, where you can take a scenic 15-minute cable car, the Dajti Express, to its peak.

Planning tip: The road to Mt Dajti National Park isn’t smooth. Avoid driving – some car rental companies won’t cover dirt tracks in their insurance policies. Booking a tour is safer and cheaper.

Fort St Elmo in Valetta. Dimitris Panas/Shutterstock

2. February: Valletta, Malta

Best for soaking up winter sun

It’s 60ºF now on this small archipelago, and though Malta’s where tourists flock for summer sun, winters are equally picturesque. The country experiences 300-plus sunshine days per year.

Flip-flop around in the capital of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage site, with stops at the Fort St Elmo & National War Museum and the St John's Co-Cathedral to see John the Baptist by Caravaggio. Then kick back on a terrace for drinking and dining. The national dish is Stuffat tal-Fenek, a slow-cooked rabbit stew. On rare gloomy days, retire inside to The Phoenicia, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s date night dancing spot during their three-year stint in the country.

Planning tip: Maltese winter sun is ideal for daytime wanders, but not for swimming. You’ll need to stick to your heated hotel pool.

Celebrating St Patrick's Day on the Chicago River. ezellhphotography/Shutterstock

3. March: Chicago, USA

Best for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Though March sees Chicago emerge from winter, the weather remains bone-chilling. Good thing stiff drinks are plentiful. Thanks to its large Irish-American population, Chicago is one of America’s best places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. Throughout the month, taverns are decked in festive decor and full of Guinness-loving revelers. The star attraction is the Chicago River, dyed green on the same day as the downtown parade. Watch the magical transformation from Upper Wacker, or one of the many bridges, waterfront restaurants or riverboats.

Besides St Patrick’s Day, Windy City draws include a baseball game at Wrigley Field, views from the Willis Tower and a taste of Chicago’s deep-dish pizza.

Planning tip: Chicago boasts an excellent public transit network. You won’t need to rent a car, and when things get too windy (or if you drink too much Guinness), rideshares suffice.

Glasgow Cathedral. Eli Bolyarska/Shutterstock

4. April: Glasgow, Scotland

Best for quality indoor entertainment

April showers might be a thing in the UK, but it’s actually one of Glasgow’s drier months. Regardless, the city is well-armed no matter the weather, boasting a slew of indoor cultural attractions, shopping and entertainment. Marvel at the Glasgow Cathedral, peruse the Riverside Museum and Kelvingrove Art Gallery, and enjoy stellar live entertainment all over town. Glasgow’s been recognized as a UNESCO City of Music since 2008.

First-timers should give haggis, a tastier-than-it-sounds savory pudding, a try and do a whisky tasting at The Clydeside Distillery.

Planning tip: If you’re visiting Glasgow via London, skip the flight and take the historic Caledonian Sleeper Train. You’ll save money on hotels and enjoy British countryside sights.

Sea life in Little Cayman. Drew McArthur/Shutterstock

5. May: The Cayman Islands

Best for pristine beaches

May is considered off-peak in the Caribbean; however, hurricane season officially begins in June. This means a shoulder time in the Cayman Islands when cruise crowds have dispersed and rain is sporadic. The culinary capital of the region, expect seafood specialities spanning lobster rolls and conch fritters, washed down with local rum punch.

The water along Seven Mile Beach is soothingly warm, and post-swim, nearby points of interest include Cayman Turtle Centre and Pedro St James. Take advantage of snorkeling in Little Cayman, hike the Brac Parrot Reserve on Cayman Brac, or make like a honeymooner and hide out at an all-inclusive resort.

Planning tip: There are still chances of storms in May, so take out travel insurance and have contingencies for outdoor plans.

Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica. Sergii Vasylchenko/500px/Getty Images

6. June: The Pacific Coast, Costa Rica

Best for a rainforest adventure

The locals don’t call May to November the rainy season in Costa Rica; rather, it’s reframed as ‘green season.’ Sure, the rainfall is high, but these showers predictably come in afternoon bursts. You’re good to explore in the morning, then let the skies fan heat down in the afternoon. This wet climate is what makes the small nation so wonderfully biodiverse.

A road trip along the Pacific Coast is a good way to see this diversity, with recommended stops at the majestic Arenal volcano, capital San José, surf town Jacó and Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio. Expect outdoor adventures aplenty along the way, such as ziplining through the rainforest, surrounded by Costa Rica’s vibrant wildlife. Pura vida!

Planning tip: Landslides are common during green season, and roads are dangerous due to potholes. Drive in daylight, and book accommodation with flexible cancellation policies.

Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden in Cape Town. Gunter Nuyts/Shutterstock

7. July: Cape Town, South Africa

Best for land and sea safari

Cape Town may not spring to mind for a winter escape, but those who prefer culture and safari over beach holidays will benefit from offseason perks. Cape Town’s July looks like this: a brisk 60°F, wandering the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and charming Bo-Kaap, and wine tasting in the Cape Winelands.

You’re also far more likely to spot animals during the cooler months in Southern Africa. Book a game drive two hours from the city, or take a CroisiEurope land and water safari expedition across four Southern African countries. Whale watching is also at its best now.

Planning tip: Morning and evening temperatures dip significantly, especially when out on safari, so pack layers.

Emilia-Romagna. Adobe Stock

8. August: Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Best for gastronomy and fast cars

Aside from big cities like Rome and Milan, the heat and humidity of August send tourists and locals alike flocking to Italy’s glamorous coastline, leaving some inland spots surprisingly crowd-free. Emilia-Romagna residents traditionally retreat to Rimini on the Adriatic Coast, but Bologna, Modena and Parma remain open for business, ready to tantalize with locally born greats; Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, Prosciutto di Parma and tortellini in brodo.

The region is also known as Motor Valley, as it’s where Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Pagani originate. You’ll need a rental to navigate between their museums and factories, such as Museo Ferrari. The Modena Racetrack lets visitors step out of the rental and into the supercar of their dreams.

Planning tip: Avoid the Ferragosto holiday, celebrated on August 15, which may see automotive attractions spike in traffic.

Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham temple in Luang Prabang. mehdi33300 / Shutterstock

9. September: Luang Prabang, Laos

Best for slowing down the pace

Storms ravage between May and October, but in a flash, the rain is over and the sun breaks through. If you can get past the humidity, you’ll experience Luang Prabang like a monk. This is a destination dotted with Buddhist temples, where you can respectfully join in alms-giving ceremonies at daybreak.

Solitude can be found in nature, whether that’s a hike up Phu Si in the center of town or a day trip away to the waterfalls. Kuang Si Falls is the most famous, but its notoriety draws crowds. Take the steep trail up around it to lose them. Ethical elephant sanctuaries, Lao massage and nourishing Lao Sukiyaki (hot pot) round off a joyfully zen experience.

Planning tip: The rain makes some trails tricky, so pack waterproof hiking boots and a travel-size first-aid kit

Lucerne. saiko3p/Shutterstock

10. October: Lucerne, Switzerland

Best for an A-List retreat

It’s frustrating to have Lucerne on your wish list while possessing a limited budget. This is one of the world’s most expensive destinations, and there isn’t much of an offseason. Summer highs are from May to September, then winter ski season runs from December to March.

October and November offer a small window when prices dip, but it’s still no bargain. You may have to stay in a capsule hotel rather than the famed celebrity hideout, Bürgenstock, at the ridge of Lake Lucerne. Either way, efforts are rewarded, and fall beauties include the quaint Old Town and gorgeous mountain vistas that surround it. The weight lifted off your shoulders is priceless.

Planning tip: To get to Lucerne, you’ll fly into Zürich. Consider making this your base, as it has plentiful budget accommodation options and is less than a 50-minute train ride away.

Kasbah des Oudaias in Rabat. Moment RM/Getty Images

11. November: Rabat, Morocco

Best for unwinding with spa treatments

Morocco’s big cities are famed for their hustle and bustle, but if you swap out Marrakech for Rabat, the nation’s capital, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. November is winter, translating to a breezy 60–70ºF. Visitors can shop the vibrant Rabat Medina, go walking along the Kasbah des Oudaias and still get a dose of vitamin sea (albeit not completely submerged) in the Plage des Nations.

Try a hammam treatment (a traditional Moroccan bath), available everywhere at various price points, from modest at Hammam Marassa to blowout at Rabat Spa.

Planning tip: Check that your November visit doesn’t coincide with Ramadan, when many businesses close during the day. Fridays are considered holy days, resulting in early closures.

Yatai Chez Rémy, a French food stall in Fukuoka, Japan. Darien Robertson for Lonely Planet

12. December: Fukuoka, Japan

Best for an authentic Japanese experience

Japan gets into Christmas in a big way, celebrating every aspect of the holiday. However, as Christianity is not a majority religion in Asia, it’s business as usual. No tourist scrum, particularly if you skip famous cities for Fukuoka.

Here, you get a far more authentic Japanese experience and a balance of old meets new, without having to go all rural. Stroll through scenic gardens and uncover history at Fukuoka-jō & Ōhori-kōen and Hakata Machiya Furusato-kan, then soak up futuristic skyscrapers at the Fukuoka Tower observation deck or with a wagyu dinner at Genjyu in the new Ritz-Carlton. Other Japanese experiences include matcha tea ceremonies, onsen (hot springs) and an overnight in a ryokan (traditional inn).

Planning tip: The Japan Rail Pass is not valid on Kyushu Railways. Instead, there’s a regional pass called JR Kyushu Rail Pass. It provides unlimited travel on JR Kyushu lines for a set period, offering flexibility and savings to explore the Kyushu region.