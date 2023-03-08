Zürich

Aerial view of historic Zurich city center with famous Fraumunster Church and river Limmat at Lake Zurich from Grossmunster Church on a sunny day with clouds in summer, Canton of Zurich, Switzerland

©canadastock/Shutterstock

Overview

Culturally vibrant, efficiently run and attractively set at the meeting of river and lake, Zürich is has emerged as one of Central Europe's hippest destinations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Limmat, MÃƒÂ¼nsterbridge, FrauenmÃƒÂ¼nster church

    Fraumünster

    Zürich

    This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…

  • Zurich, Switzerland, November 14, 2019: Art museum Kunsthaus.; Shutterstock ID 1583236660; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial ; full: POI Image Update

    Kunsthaus

    Zürich

    Zürich’s impressive fine-arts gallery boasts a rich collection of largely European art. It stretches from the Middle Ages through a mix of Old Masters to…

  • Zoologisches Museum, Arctic section (and tropical birds)

    Zoological Museum

    Zürich

    Dinosaur skeletons, giant mammoths, sloths – the hands-on Zoological Museum of the University of Zürich is home to 1500 stuffed animals, with interactive…

  • Skutulentensammlung, entrance

    Sukkulenten-Sammlung

    Zürich

    Zürich is home to one of the largest collections of succulents in the world: more than 4500 species from more than 78 families. With seven greenhouses, an…

  • Josefwiese, with the Prime tower (left) in the background, and amateur soccer teams playing after work

    Josefwiese

    Zürich

    An atmospheric Kreis 5 park, in the shadow of a towering smokestack and railway viaduct, this family-friendly place has huge grassy expanses and a…

  • Focus Terra, foyer

    Focus Terra

    Zürich

    This hands-on university museum reveals the treasures of the earth, explaining what makes volcanoes erupt, where gems come from and what fossils tell us…

  • Grossmünster

    Grossmünster

    Zürich

    Founded by Charlemagne in the 9th century (but heavily reworked since), Zürich's twin-towered landmark cathedral sits directly across the river from…

  • Schweizerisches Landesmuseum

    Schweizerisches Landesmuseum

    Zürich

    Inside a purpose-built cross between a mansion and a castle sprawls this eclectic and imaginatively presented museum. The permanent collection offers an…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From enjoying the local coffee and craft culture to soaking in a bathhouse, here are the best experiences in Zürich.

Best Time to Visit

Whether you’re in search of winter sports or a budget trip, these are the best times to visit Zürich.

Things to Know

From transportation to etiquette, and local treats to try, follow our top tips to enjoy a smooth and authentic visit to Zürich.

Transportation

With electric trams, free bicycles and scenic ferries, Zürich is a pleasure to get around. Here are our top tips for navigating the Swiss city.

Free Things to Do

It's easy to spend your money in Zürich. Fortunately, there are plenty of free things to do too. Here are the best of them.

Best Neighborhoods

Zürich is a city that seamlessly blends history, innovation, and natural beauty. This guide will help you choose where to base yourself.

Day Trips

After enjoying the cultural riches of Zürich, take a day trip to admire Alpine peaks, medieval cities, superb art and more.

Money and Costs

Stretch your budget further in Zürich with these top money-saving tips.

Traveling with Kids

Zürich, nestled between a river and a lake, is great for families, offering plenty of green space and many opportunities to enjoy Swiss culture.

5 Shops

In our 5 Shops series, we’ll point you in the direction of our favorite independent shops across some of the world's best cities. From food markets and…

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Zürich

The Holzsteg, a wooden pedestrian bridge crossing the Zurich Lake (Obersee) at its narrowest point Part of the eastern branch of the Way of Saint James; Shutterstock ID 1099304981; purchase_order:65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles; job:Online Editorial; client:Zurich Day Trips; other:Tasmin Waby 1099304981

Public Transport

The 7 best day trips from Zürich for thermal spas, medieval cities and Alpine peaks

Dec 11, 2024 • 5 min read

