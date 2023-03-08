Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©canadastock/Shutterstock
Culturally vibrant, efficiently run and attractively set at the meeting of river and lake, Zürich is has emerged as one of Central Europe's hippest destinations.
Zürich
This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…
Zürich
Zürich’s impressive fine-arts gallery boasts a rich collection of largely European art. It stretches from the Middle Ages through a mix of Old Masters to…
Zürich
Dinosaur skeletons, giant mammoths, sloths – the hands-on Zoological Museum of the University of Zürich is home to 1500 stuffed animals, with interactive…
Zürich
Zürich is home to one of the largest collections of succulents in the world: more than 4500 species from more than 78 families. With seven greenhouses, an…
Zürich
An atmospheric Kreis 5 park, in the shadow of a towering smokestack and railway viaduct, this family-friendly place has huge grassy expanses and a…
Zürich
This hands-on university museum reveals the treasures of the earth, explaining what makes volcanoes erupt, where gems come from and what fossils tell us…
Zürich
Founded by Charlemagne in the 9th century (but heavily reworked since), Zürich's twin-towered landmark cathedral sits directly across the river from…
Zürich
Inside a purpose-built cross between a mansion and a castle sprawls this eclectic and imaginatively presented museum. The permanent collection offers an…
Best Things to Do
From enjoying the local coffee and craft culture to soaking in a bathhouse, here are the best experiences in Zürich.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Whether you’re in search of winter sports or a budget trip, these are the best times to visit Zürich.Read article
Things to Know
From transportation to etiquette, and local treats to try, follow our top tips to enjoy a smooth and authentic visit to Zürich.Read article
Transportation
With electric trams, free bicycles and scenic ferries, Zürich is a pleasure to get around. Here are our top tips for navigating the Swiss city.Read article
Free Things to Do
It's easy to spend your money in Zürich. Fortunately, there are plenty of free things to do too. Here are the best of them.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Zürich is a city that seamlessly blends history, innovation, and natural beauty. This guide will help you choose where to base yourself.Read article
Day Trips
After enjoying the cultural riches of Zürich, take a day trip to admire Alpine peaks, medieval cities, superb art and more.Read article
Money and Costs
Stretch your budget further in Zürich with these top money-saving tips.Read article
Traveling with Kids
Zürich, nestled between a river and a lake, is great for families, offering plenty of green space and many opportunities to enjoy Swiss culture.Read article
5 Shops
In our 5 Shops series, we’ll point you in the direction of our favorite independent shops across some of the world's best cities. From food markets and…Read article
Public TransportThe 7 best day trips from Zürich for thermal spas, medieval cities and Alpine peaks
Dec 11, 2024 • 5 min read
Nov 25, 2024 • 5 min read
Mar 15, 2024 • 7 min read
Nov 14, 2023 • 4 min read
May 24, 2023 • 4 min read
May 4, 2023 • 6 min read
Apr 28, 2023 • 5 min read
Apr 21, 2023 • 6 min read
Apr 21, 2023 • 4 min read
in partnership with getyourguide