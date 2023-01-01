Schweizerisches Landesmuseum

Inside a purpose-built cross between a mansion and a castle sprawls this eclectic and imaginatively presented museum. The permanent collection offers an extensive romp through Swiss history, with exhibits ranging from elaborately carved and painted sleds to domestic and religious artefacts, via a series of reconstructed historical rooms spanning six centuries. In 2016 the museum celebrated a major expansion with the opening of its archaeology section in a brand-new wing.

The museum is right next to Zürich's main station.