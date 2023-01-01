Riverside Museum

Glasgow Riverside Museum, Zaha Hadid Architects, 2011, Exterior wide view of riverside facade

UIG via Getty Images

This visually impressive modern museum at Glasgow Harbour owes its striking curved forms to late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. A transport museum forms the main part of the collection, featuring a fascinating series of cars made in Scotland, plus assorted railway locos, trams, bikes (including the world's first pedal-powered bicycle from 1847) and model Clyde-built ships. An atmospheric recreation of a Glasgow shopping street from the early 20th century puts the vintage vehicles into a social context. There's also a cafe.

It's west of the city centre. Get bus 100 from the north side of George Sq or walk (signposted) from the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum – about half a mile.

The magnificent three-masted Glenlee, launched in 1896, is the Tall Ship, which is berthed alongside the museum. On board are family-friendly displays about the ship's history, restoration and shipboard life during its heyday. Upkeep costs are high, so donate something or have a coffee below decks.

