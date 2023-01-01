Riverside Museum

This visually impressive modern museum at Glasgow Harbour owes its striking curved forms to late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. A transport museum forms the main part of the collection, featuring a fascinating series of cars made in Scotland, plus assorted railway locos, trams, bikes (including the world's first pedal-powered bicycle from 1847) and model Clyde-built ships. An atmospheric recreation of a Glasgow shopping street from the early 20th century puts the vintage vehicles into a social context. There's also a cafe.

It's west of the city centre. Get bus 100 from the north side of George Sq or walk (signposted) from the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum – about half a mile.

The magnificent three-masted Glenlee, launched in 1896, is the Tall Ship, which is berthed alongside the museum. On board are family-friendly displays about the ship's history, restoration and shipboard life during its heyday. Upkeep costs are high, so donate something or have a coffee below decks.