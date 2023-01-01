Completed in 2002, the Falkirk Wheel is a modern engineering marvel, a rotating boat lift that raises vessels 115ft from the Forth & Clyde Canal to the Union Canal. Boat trips depart from the lower basin (eight daily March to October, three daily in winter) and travel into the wheel, which delivers you to the Union Canal high above. Boats then go through Roughcastle Tunnel before the return descent on the wheel.

There’s also a water play park, a cafe and a visitor centre, which explains the workings of the mighty wheel – it only takes the power of about eight toasters for a full rotation!