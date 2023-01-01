Opened in the 1920s as an exhibition centre, this enormous sandstone palace, renovated and reopened in 2016, is a mixed leisure-and-arts space. In addition to a gym and sports facilities, it hosts the audiovisual archive of the National Library of Scotland and also stores items from the University of Glasgow's museum collection (available by appointment). The major exhibition halls are being developed and may end up holding the Hunterian collections as well as other city-related exhibits.