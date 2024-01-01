In Kelvin Hall, this outpost of Edinburgh's National Library of Scotland hosts a small exhibition and a digital archive of maps and audiovisual material. You can also browse the library's digital collection here. You'll need an appointment to access some of the archives.
National Library of Scotland
Glasgow
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.38 MILES
Glasgow Cathedral has a rare timelessness. The dark, imposing interior conjures up medieval might and can send a shiver down the spine. It's a shining…
22.23 MILES
Hold Stirling and you control Scotland. This maxim has ensured that a fortress of some kind has existed here since prehistoric times. You cannot help…
0.48 MILES
This visually impressive modern museum at Glasgow Harbour owes its striking curved forms to late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. A transport museum…
0.41 MILES
Attached to the Hunterian Art Gallery, this is a reconstruction of the first home that Charles Rennie Mackintosh bought with his wife, noted designer…
Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum
0.18 MILES
A magnificent sandstone building, this grand Victorian cathedral of culture is a fascinating and unusual museum, with a bewildering variety of exhibits…
5.14 MILES
Paisley Abbey is well worth the short trip from Glasgow. This majestic Gothic building was founded in 1163 by Walter Fitzalan, first high steward of…
19.86 MILES
Completed in 2002, the Falkirk Wheel is a modern engineering marvel, a rotating boat lift that raises vessels 115ft from the Forth & Clyde Canal to the…
0.68 MILES
This brilliant science museum will keep the kids entertained for hours (that's middle-aged kids, too!). It brings science and technology alive through…
Nearby Glasgow attractions
0.08 MILES
Opened in the 1920s as an exhibition centre, this enormous sandstone palace, renovated and reopened in 2016, is a mixed leisure-and-arts space. In…
2. Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum
0.18 MILES
A magnificent sandstone building, this grand Victorian cathedral of culture is a fascinating and unusual museum, with a bewildering variety of exhibits…
0.34 MILES
Though founded in 1451, the city's first university has only been located here in the West End since the 1870s. Its imposing sandstone neo-Gothic main…
0.36 MILES
Housed in the glorious sandstone university building, which is in itself reason enough to pay a visit, this quirky museum contains the collection of…
0.38 MILES
On both banks of the meandering River Kelvin, a tributary of the Clyde, this West End park is popular with dog walkers, foot commuters and canoodling…
0.41 MILES
Attached to the Hunterian Art Gallery, this is a reconstruction of the first home that Charles Rennie Mackintosh bought with his wife, noted designer…
0.42 MILES
It's great to see this old pumphouse by the Clyde being put to good use as a new malt whisky distillery run by proper whisky folk. It's an impressive set…
0.42 MILES
Across the road from the Hunterian Museum, and part of the same bequest, this art gallery incorporates Mackintosh House as well as a good selection of…