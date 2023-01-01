Glasgow Science Centre

This brilliant science museum will keep the kids entertained for hours (that's middle-aged kids, too!). It brings science and technology alive through hundreds of interactive exhibits on four floors: a bounty of discovery for inquisitive minds. There's also an IMAX theatre (see www.cineworld.com for current screenings), a rotating 127m-high observation tower, a planetarium and a Science Theatre, with live science demonstrations. To get here, take bus 89 or 90 from Union St.