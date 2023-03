It's great to see this old pumphouse by the Clyde being put to good use as a new malt whisky distillery run by proper whisky folk. It's an impressive set-up, with the stills overlooking the river (don't worry, the water comes from Loch Katrine, not the Clyde). The tour (1¼ hours) is engaging, with some history of the Clyde. It includes a tasting of three malts (though you won't be able to taste whisky from here until at least 2020).

There's also a pleasant cafe and a well-stocked whisky shop.