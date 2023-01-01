Hunterian Art Gallery

Across the road from the Hunterian Museum, and part of the same bequest, this art gallery incorporates Mackintosh House as well as a good selection of Dutch Old Masters. A key highlight is a special collection of James McNeill Whistler's limpid prints, drawings and paintings. It also has a good selection of the bold tones of the Scottish Colourists and some works by the Glasgow Boys, though these weren't on display at our last visit.

Look out, too, for William MacTaggart's impressionistic Scottish landscapes and a gem by Thomas Millie Dow. This collection will perhaps become part of the new museum at Kelvin Hall but not until 2023 at the earliest.