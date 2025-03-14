If soaking in a world-class collection of naturally heated hot springs overlooking one of Latin America’s most iconic volcanos sounds like a good idea (and why wouldn’t it?), you might want to immediately point your GPS (and your weary traveler bones) toward the jaw-dropping eco-paradise that is Costa Rica’s Volcan Arenal.

Towering 5,358ft above a famously biodiverse 30,000-acre expanse of lush rainforest located around 100 miles north of the bustling capital city of San Jose, Arenal is a popular natural getaway offering relaxation and outdoor adventure.

From rope swings and zip lines to public swimming holes and 5-star resort spas, a trip to Arenal can be laid-back or adrenaline-fueled.

Arenal Volcano on a sunny day. Getty Images

When should I go to Volcán Arenal?

Costa Rica has two distinct seasons: wet and dry. You’ll most likely want to visit during the dry (or “high”) season from December to April, when the weather is at its best and the sun is (mostly) out (note: sunscreen is a must either way).

But if you don’t mind the extra rain and dark skies, the wet (or “green”) season from May to November offers less expensive rates and fewer crowds.

Keep in mind that the volcano is often partly or fully obscured by clouds, so high season offers your best chance to catch a glimpse of the near-perfectly cone-shaped volcano in all its glory (where a backdrop of rainbows or fiery red sunsets are not uncommon).

It does get quite hot and humid by April, but the good thing is you’re never far away from a pool (hot or cold).

How much time should I spend in Volcán Arenal?

Arenal is a popular weekend getaway for Ticos (local Costa Ricans), while most international visitors tend to stay a few extra days in the region to take in all the sights and activities.

That said, it’s not unusual for travelers to spend the day, as there are daily buses, shuttles and flights from San Jose.

If, like most visitors, you also want to check out the legendary and breathtakingly gorgeous turquoise blue waters of nearby Rio Celeste — located in Parque Nacional Volcan Tenorio, a roughly 90-minute drive from Arenal’s lively gateway town of La Fortuna — you’ll want to stay overnight.

Is it easy to get in and around Volcán Arenal?

Bus service departure times can be unreliable, so book shuttles or tours from one of the many outfitters offering transport and guided excursions from San Jose.

Taxis and rideshares are also plentiful in Arenal (with rideshare significantly less expensive), but if you’re traveling to a remote destination around the region, get your rideshare driver’s phone number to arrange a cash pickup for the way back.

Natural hot springs at Tabacon. Julen Arabaolaza/Shutterstock

Top things to do at Volcán Arenal

Soak in natural hot springs overlooking Arenal volcano

The one experience every Arenal traveler seeks is a restorative soak in the healing waters of some of the region’s celebrated hot springs, located in and around Arenal Volcano National Park.

There are seemingly endless options when it comes to hot springs, from free public springs like El Choyin to the more upscale tubs found throughout higher-end resorts like Tabacón.

A day pass will set you back US$99 at Tabacón, but the water is warmer with the vibe more romantic, while the free public springs boast more of a bring-your-own party group feel.

Kid-friendly Baldi Hot Springs is another popular resort soak, while the free rope swing at El Salto is a must for those looking to swing in on a vine like Tarzan and plunge into naturally heated waters beside a peaceful flowing waterfall.

Planning tip: Bring water shoes to the free hot springs, as the ground is quite rocky.

Marvel at the stunning turquoise blue waters of Río Celeste

Next on the Arenal bucket list is a side trip to the staggeringly scenic Río Celeste waterfall, fed by a postcard-perfect turquoise blue river in nearby Tenorio Volcano National Park.

Walk the main trail about 200 steps down to the waterfall and, if you have good shoes and a sense of adventure, continue to some of the nearby trails. This is a popular area, so it's unlikely you'll have the waterfall all to yourself.

The hanging bridges at Mistico Park near La Fortuna. Shutterstock

Get a bird’s eye view of the rainforest on a zip line or hanging bridge

More than a dozen hanging bridges and waterfalls adorn the landscape of popular Mistico Park, where you can inhale an aerial view of the teeming vegetation below.

Within the park, there are horseback riding tours and night hikes, where local animals like monkeys and sloths can be observed in their natural habitat beneath a blanket of stars. Zip line enthusiasts should check out Arenal Mundo Aventura.

Toast the sunset during a scenic boat ride on Lake Arenal

Looking for great views of the volcano without any walking? A laid-back boat ride along Lake Arenal with a local outfitter like Blue Pass could be a great way to end a long day of hiking over lava flows and sweating through your shirt.

Grab a cold drink and toast the sunset on a cruise, or grab a kayak or paddleboard to carve your own path.

My favorite thing to do at Volcán Arenal

If there’s anything more relaxing than soaking in a natural hot spring with a drink in hand at a float-up bar overlooking a volcano, I sure haven’t found it yet.

While the public hot springs are great for some fun and a good sense of the local flavor, spend the extra money on the day pass at a hot spring resort like Tabacón or Baldi for a more private and romantic experience.

If you really want to pamper yourself, Arenal is also home to some of the most luxurious resorts in Central America, including the notoriously FOMO-inducing Nayara Springs and Nayara Tented Camp.

The waterfall at Río Celeste. Shutterstock

How much money do I need for Volcán Arenal?

This varies widely depending on your experience. Budget travelers will want to gravitate more towards the local hostel or campsite.

Dining in one of the many local “soda” restaurants of La Fortuna is a great way to save money while getting to know friendly Ticos (Costa Ricans).

On the other hand, nightly stays of US$1000 or more are not uncommon at posh five-star resorts.

You’ll also need a bit of cash for park entrance fees, tours and transport. While not “cheap”, the overall prices in the region are typically not exorbitant.

Cash, cards and dollars are also widely accepted, and tips (while not mandatory) are greatly appreciated. Here are some estimated prices:

Prices are in USD

National park entry fee: US$15

Hostel room: US$35-US$55

Basic room for two: US$50-US$100

Self-catering apartment (including Airbnb): US$100 per night and up

Luxury resort: US$300 and up

Hot springs day pass: $US50-US$100

Daily park tour pass: US$75-US$150

Weekend of rideshare: US$50-US$150

Dinner for two at a soda restaurant: US$20-US$30

Dinner for two at a tourist restaurant: US$30-US$60

Beer/pint at the bar: US$2-US$5

Do I need to book a tour?

Most international travelers (and even some Ticos) book tours with local guides for the sake of simplicity and access to local knowledge, although it's not necessary if you do some basic research on Arenal beforehand.

If you decide to go the tour route, we recommend Wayfairer Travel’s Classic Costa Rica tour, which includes a three-night stay at Arenal’s stunning Nayara Gardens.

Where should I stay?

Lodging options in Arenal are as diverse as the region’s ecosystem, starting with the low-budget but quite acceptable Arenal Backpackers Resort (which also includes a nice pool).

Mid-range rooms at typical local hotels like Arenal Observatory Lodge offer rates similar to most area Airbnbs, which can be quite nice but are sometimes less reliable in quality.

High-end resort rates can get into the thousands, but may be worth it for once-in-a-lifetime-type travelers.

What’s there to eat?

Costa Rican food is known for its basic, healthy and affordable qualities, with the food around Arenal no exception.

Tourist-geared restaurants serving American-style food are available, but for a more authentic experience, opt for a plate of pork or steak casado over a side of gallo pinto and an Imperial beer at a local restaurant like Soda Viquez.

Combine that with a late-night hot spring soak and you’ll sleep like a happy rainforest sloth.