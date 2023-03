The medieval Old Town, with its ancient rampart walls and towers, 15th-century buildings with painted facades and two covered bridges, is fascinating. Kapellbrücke, dating from 1333, is Lucerne’s best-known landmark. It’s famous for its distinctive water tower and the spectacular 1993 fire that nearly destroyed it. Look for the 17th-century pictorial panels under the roof. The Dance of Death panels under the roofline of Spreuerbrücke are a tad dark and dour.