Watch Emmental cheese being made into 95kg wheels and taste it at the Emmental Open Cheese Dairy in Affoltern. Short videos explain the modern production process and how Emmental gets its famous holes, while traditional cheesemaking happens once a day over an open fire in the 18th-century herdsman’s cottage.

From Bern take the S-Bahn to Hasle-Rüegsau, then bus 471 to Affoltern (total journey Sfr17, one hour).