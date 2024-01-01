Baseltor

Just east of the cathedral, this is Solothurn's most attractive city gate. Nearby, the city’s former bastion makes a decent picnic spot.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Paul Klee Centre.

    Zentrum Paul Klee

    18.22 MILES

    Bern’s answer to the Guggenheim, Renzo Piano’s architecturally bold, 150m-long wave-like edifice houses an exhibition space that showcases rotating works…

  • Vitra Campus

    Vitra Campus

    27.27 MILES

    Showcasing the works of the adjoining, eponymous high-end furniture manufacturer, Vitra Campus comprises the dazzling Vitra Design Museum (of Guggenheim…

  • Rooftops in the old town district of Bern.

    Berner Altstadt

    18.53 MILES

    Bern’s flag-bedecked medieval centre has 6km of covered arcades and cellar shops and bars descending from the streets. After a devastating fire in 1405,…

  • Augusta Raurica, a Roman archaeological site and an open-air museum in Switzerland.

    Augusta Raurica

    23.99 MILES

    About 17km east of Basel, on the Rhine's south bank, Switzerland’s largest Roman ruins are the last remnants of a colony founded in 43 BC, the population…

  • Beyerler Foundation Basel

    Fondation Beyeler

    26.73 MILES

    This astounding private-turned-public collection, assembled by former art dealers Hildy and Ernst Beyeler, is housed in a long, low, light-filled, open…

  • Kunstmuseum Basel in Basel, Switzerland.

    Kunstmuseum Basel

    24.01 MILES

    Housing the most comprehensive collection of public art in Switzerland, this superb fine arts museum reopened in mid-2016 after updates to the existing…

  • 514866764 Architecture; Bern; Bern Canton; Bern-Mittelland; Blue; Construction Industry; Downtown District; Dusk; Europe; Famous Place; Photography; Business Finance and Industry; Capital Cities; City; City Street; Cityscape; Clock; Clock Tower; Color Image; Night; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Zytglogge; Gate; History; Horizontal; Illuminated; Street; Switzerland; Tower; Town Square; Medieval; Morning; Traffic; Travel; Travel Destinations; Twilight; UNESCO; UNESCO World Heritage Site; Urban Skyline; Zytglogge clock tower lit up at night, in Bern.

    Zytglogge

    18.54 MILES

    Bern’s most famous Old Town sight, this ornate clock tower once formed part of the city’s western gate (1191–1256). Crowds congregate to watch its…

  • Museum Jean Tinguely

    Museum Jean Tinguely

    24.44 MILES

    Designed by leading Ticino architect Mario Botta, this museum showcases the playful, mischievous and downright wacky artistic concoctions of sculptor…

Nearby Mittelland attractions

1. St Ursen-Kathedrale

0.04 MILES

Architect Gaetano Matteo Pisoni restrained himself with the classical Italianate facade of Solothurn’s monolithic 18th-century cathedral, but went wild…

2. Museum Altes Zeughaus

0.05 MILES

Fresh from extensive renovations completed in late 2016, the early 17th-century rust-coloured facade of this vast, multi-windowed arsenal museum is a…

3. Jesuitenkirche

0.11 MILES

The unprepossessing facade of this church (1680–89) disguises an interior of baroque embellishments and stucco work. All the ‘marble’ in here is fake –…

4. Zeitglockenturm

0.13 MILES

A knight, a king and a Grim Reaper jig on the hour atop this 12th-century astronomical clock with its hands reversed so the smaller one shows the minutes…

5. Gerechtigkeits-Brunnen

0.15 MILES

West of the clock tower, this fountain (1561) portrays a blindfolded Justice, holding aloft a sword, while the four most important contemporary figures in…

6. Kunstmuseum

0.15 MILES

The centrepiece of Solothurn's Fine Arts Museum is Ferdinand Hodler’s famous portrait of William Tell (looking a bit like a red-haired, bearded Goliath in…

7. Burgdorf Unterstadt

11.09 MILES

In the new Lower Town, the works of Switzerland’s foremost photo-realist painter steal the show at the Franz Gertsch Museum.

8. Franz Gertsch Museum

11.16 MILES

The works of Switzerland’s foremost photo-realist painter steal the show at the Franz Gertsch Museum.